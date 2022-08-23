River & Mercantile LLC Sells 2,743 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

River & Mercantile LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 65,013 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,743 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Real Estate ETF makes up 3.5% of River & Mercantile LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. River & Mercantile LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $7,045,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA raised its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 73.3% during the first quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 980,475 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $106,254,000 after purchasing an additional 156,432 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,215,000. Capital One Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $283,000. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 14,952 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,735,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock traded down $1.01 on Tuesday, reaching $96.34. 84,764 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,696,317. The company’s 50-day moving average is $94.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.01. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $86.63 and a 1-year high of $116.71.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

