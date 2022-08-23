River & Mercantile LLC Boosts Stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK)

River & Mercantile LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Get Rating) by 11.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 23,122 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,341 shares during the period. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF makes up 1.2% of River & Mercantile LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. River & Mercantile LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF were worth $2,370,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Estate Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 87.1% in the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 305 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Choate Investment Advisors bought a new position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $41,000.

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF stock traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $94.30. The stock had a trading volume of 293,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,972,809. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $93.68 and its 200 day moving average is $97.70. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF has a one year low of $89.81 and a one year high of $110.14.

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Profile

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

