Ripio Credit Network (RCN) Reaches Market Cap of $1.89 Million

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 7.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 23rd. In the last seven days, Ripio Credit Network has traded down 7.2% against the US dollar. Ripio Credit Network has a market capitalization of $1.89 million and approximately $34,108.00 worth of Ripio Credit Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ripio Credit Network coin can now be purchased for $0.0037 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004672 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.19 or 0.00056954 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000021 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00000207 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 19.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0600 or 0.00000281 BTC.

Witnet (WIT) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Gamestarter (GAME) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0818 or 0.00000382 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded up 55.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC.

My Master War (MAT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0292 or 0.00000137 BTC.

About Ripio Credit Network

Ripio Credit Network is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 24th, 2017. Ripio Credit Network’s total supply is 999,942,647 coins and its circulating supply is 508,404,746 coins. Ripio Credit Network’s official Twitter account is @RCN_token and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ripio Credit Network is /r/RipioCreditNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ripio Credit Network’s official website is ripiocredit.network.

Ripio Credit Network Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “RCN is a global credit network based on cosigned smart contracts that connects lenders and borrowers located anywhere in the world and on any currency. The smart contracts connect agents with information on the borrower’s identity to agents that analyze the borrower’s credit risk impartially, thus standardizing credit lending through blockchain technology. A cosigner acts as a re insurer that distributes and reduces the lender’s risk and, at the same time, helps to improve the contract conditions by retaining access to the borrower’s local legal system. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ripio Credit Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ripio Credit Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ripio Credit Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

