Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) Shares Sold by Princeton Capital Management LLC

Princeton Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,240 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 476 shares during the period. Princeton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $984,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RIO. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its position in Rio Tinto Group by 7.0% during the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 9,462 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $761,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL acquired a new position in Rio Tinto Group during the first quarter worth about $418,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Rio Tinto Group by 68.0% during the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,623 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. raised its position in Rio Tinto Group by 3.9% during the first quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 5,744 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $462,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank raised its position in Rio Tinto Group by 71.5% during the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 9,908 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $663,000 after acquiring an additional 4,130 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.84% of the company’s stock.

Rio Tinto Group Stock Up 3.7 %

Shares of Rio Tinto Group stock traded up $2.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $61.11. 263,109 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,406,236. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.03. Rio Tinto Group has a fifty-two week low of $53.83 and a fifty-two week high of $84.69.

Rio Tinto Group Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a $2.67 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 11.4%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th.

Several research analysts have commented on RIO shares. StockNews.com lowered Rio Tinto Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,990 ($72.38) to GBX 5,900 ($71.29) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Rio Tinto Group from GBX 6,000 ($72.50) to GBX 5,800 ($70.08) in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Barclays downgraded Rio Tinto Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4,345.71.

Rio Tinto Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and lithium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

Featured Articles

