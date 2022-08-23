Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on RIGL. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals to $1.50 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals from $1.00 to $2.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals from $4.00 to $1.25 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $3.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.96.

Get Rigel Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Rigel Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

NASDAQ:RIGL traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $1.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,848,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,742,869. Rigel Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.64 and a fifty-two week high of $4.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.39. The company has a market capitalization of $257.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.04 and a beta of 1.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.28 and a 200-day moving average of $2.08.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rigel Pharmaceuticals

In related news, CEO Raul R. Rodriguez purchased 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.69 per share, with a total value of $690,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,391,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $960,325.44. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 6.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RIGL. Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Rigel Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Royce & Associates LP bought a new position in Rigel Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 74.9% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 34,933 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 14,964 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 158.5% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 36,036 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 22,096 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $49,000. 80.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops small molecule drugs to treat hematologic disorders, cancer, and rare immune diseases. The company offers Tavalisse, an oral spleen tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with chronic immune thrombocytopenia.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Rigel Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rigel Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.