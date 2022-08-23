RichQUACK.com Reaches Market Cap of $45.05 Million (QUACK)

RichQUACK.com (QUACK) traded 2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 22nd. During the last seven days, RichQUACK.com has traded 2.2% lower against the dollar. RichQUACK.com has a market cap of $45.05 million and approximately $2.54 million worth of RichQUACK.com was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One RichQUACK.com coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004709 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001609 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002143 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $165.94 or 0.00781460 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
RichQUACK.com Coin Profile
RichQUACK.com’s official Twitter account is @richquack.
