Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN) Releases Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.21-$0.25 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.43. The company issued revenue guidance of $977.40M-$1.01 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.03 billion. Reynolds Consumer Products also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.32-$1.43 EPS.

Reynolds Consumer Products Stock Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ:REYN traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $28.51. The company had a trading volume of 6,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 355,008. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.90 and a beta of 0.31. Reynolds Consumer Products has a 1 year low of $24.54 and a 1 year high of $32.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26. Reynolds Consumer Products had a return on equity of 16.36% and a net margin of 7.51%. The firm had revenue of $917.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $942.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. Reynolds Consumer Products’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Reynolds Consumer Products will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Reynolds Consumer Products Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 16th. Reynolds Consumer Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.23%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup reduced their target price on Reynolds Consumer Products from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Barclays cut their price objective on Reynolds Consumer Products from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $31.67.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Reynolds Consumer Products in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Reynolds Consumer Products in the 1st quarter worth about $70,000. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 89.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 1,710 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products during the first quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Reynolds Consumer Products in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $241,000. 27.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Reynolds Consumer Products Company Profile

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc produces and sells products in cooking, waste and storage, and tableware product categories in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produces foil, disposable aluminum pans, parchment paper, freezer paper, wax paper, butcher paper, plastic wrap, baking cups, oven bags, and slow cooker liners under the Reynolds Wrap, Reynolds KITCHENS, and E-Z Foil brands in the United States, as well as under the ALCAN brand in Canada and under the Diamond brand internationally.

Further Reading

