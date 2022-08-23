Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.32-$1.43 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.84 billion-$3.95 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.95 billion. Reynolds Consumer Products also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $0.21-$0.25 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently commented on REYN shares. Barclays reduced their price target on Reynolds Consumer Products from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Reynolds Consumer Products from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $31.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:REYN opened at $28.69 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.53. Reynolds Consumer Products has a twelve month low of $24.54 and a twelve month high of $32.29. The company has a market cap of $6.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.90 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Reynolds Consumer Products ( NASDAQ:REYN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26. The firm had revenue of $917.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $942.73 million. Reynolds Consumer Products had a return on equity of 16.36% and a net margin of 7.51%. The business’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. Research analysts predict that Reynolds Consumer Products will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 16th. Reynolds Consumer Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.23%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Reynolds Consumer Products by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 72,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,141,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Reynolds Consumer Products during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 89.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,710 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Reynolds Consumer Products by 3.5% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 83,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,448,000 after buying an additional 2,792 shares during the last quarter. 27.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc produces and sells products in cooking, waste and storage, and tableware product categories in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produces foil, disposable aluminum pans, parchment paper, freezer paper, wax paper, butcher paper, plastic wrap, baking cups, oven bags, and slow cooker liners under the Reynolds Wrap, Reynolds KITCHENS, and E-Z Foil brands in the United States, as well as under the ALCAN brand in Canada and under the Diamond brand internationally.

