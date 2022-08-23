Revlon (NYSE:REV) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of Revlon (NYSE:REV – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning.
Revlon Price Performance
NYSE:REV opened at $8.22 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $445.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.17 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.81. Revlon has a 1-year low of $1.08 and a 1-year high of $17.65.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Revlon
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Revlon by 78.3% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,390 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Revlon by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 52,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after acquiring an additional 2,962 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Revlon by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 36,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 3,357 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Revlon by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 107,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,000 after acquiring an additional 5,254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its holdings in Revlon by 195.3% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 13,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 8,877 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.77% of the company’s stock.
Revlon Company Profile
Revlon, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty and personal care products worldwide. The company's Relvon segment offers color cosmetics and beauty tools under the Revlon brand; and hair color under the Revlon ColorSilk and Revlon Professional brands.
