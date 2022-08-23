Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Russel Metals (RUS)

Russel Metals (TSE: RUS) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

8/15/2022 – Russel Metals had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$39.00 to C$42.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/15/2022 – Russel Metals had its price target lowered by analysts at Scotiabank from C$38.50 to C$37.50.

8/12/2022 – Russel Metals had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$36.00 to C$32.00.

8/12/2022 – Russel Metals had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$34.00 to C$40.00.

7/18/2022 – Russel Metals had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$45.00 to C$39.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/5/2022 – Russel Metals had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$40.00 to C$34.00.

Russel Metals stock traded up C$0.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting C$29.47. 259,570 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 237,573. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.43. The stock has a market cap of C$1.86 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.08. Russel Metals Inc. has a 1-year low of C$23.80 and a 1-year high of C$36.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$26.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$30.38.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.16%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 26th. Russel Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.02%.

Russel Metals Inc operates as a metal distribution company in North America. The company operates through three segments: Metals Service Centers, Energy Products, and Steel Distributors. The Metal Service Centers segment sells plates, flat rolled carbon, stainless steel, aluminum, and other non-ferrous specialty metal products, as well as general line steel products, such as plates, structural shapes, bars, sheets, pipes, tubing, and hollow structural steel tubing.

