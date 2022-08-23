Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) Shares Gap Up Following Insider Buying Activity

Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $9.17, but opened at $9.72. Repay shares last traded at $9.69, with a volume of 2,397 shares.

Specifically, EVP Naomi Barnett sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.80, for a total value of $43,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $657,612. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Naomi Barnett sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.80, for a total value of $43,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,890 shares in the company, valued at $657,612. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter J. Kight bought 56,956 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.78 per share, for a total transaction of $557,029.68. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,443,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,121,713.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Repay from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Citigroup downgraded Repay from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $19.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Repay from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Barclays decreased their target price on Repay from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Repay from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.50.

Repay Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.71.

Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.05). Repay had a negative net margin of 3.24% and a positive return on equity of 6.88%. The company had revenue of $67.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. Repay’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Repay Holdings Co. will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Repay

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Repay by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,379,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,981,000 after purchasing an additional 72,057 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Repay by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,351,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,266,000 after acquiring an additional 114,669 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its holdings in Repay by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 3,934,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,117,000 after acquiring an additional 548,469 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in Repay by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,189,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,263,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Repay by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,161,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,621,000 after acquiring an additional 186,151 shares during the period.

About Repay

Repay Holdings Corporation provides integrated payment processing solutions to industry-oriented markets. The company's payment processing solutions enable consumers and businesses to make payments using electronic payment methods. It also offers a range of solutions relating to electronic payment methods, including credit and debit processing, virtual credit card processing, automated clearing house (ACH) processing, enhanced ACH processing, and instant funding that are processed through its proprietary payment channels, such as Web-based, mobile application, text-to-pay, interactive voice response, and point of sale.

