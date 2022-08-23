renBTC (RENBTC) 24 Hour Volume Hits $7.39 Million

renBTC (RENBTC) traded 2.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 23rd. renBTC has a total market capitalization of $74.71 million and $7.39 million worth of renBTC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, renBTC has traded 9.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One renBTC coin can now be bought for approximately $21,731.09 or 1.00819037 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004640 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,554.55 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004684 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004641 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00003861 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002371 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.86 or 0.00129239 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.26 or 0.00033695 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.24 or 0.00075358 BTC.

About renBTC

renBTC (RENBTC) is a coin. Its genesis date was May 22nd, 2020. renBTC’s total supply is 3,438 coins. The Reddit community for renBTC is https://reddit.com/r/RenProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. renBTC’s official Twitter account is @renprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. renBTC’s official message board is medium.com/renproject. The official website for renBTC is renproject.io.

Buying and Selling renBTC

According to CryptoCompare, “RenVM implements universal interoperability using the tokenised representation model. However, it introduces several advances that aim to solve many of the technical and economic problems in existing models. RenVM was created to replace the role of the trusted custodian with a decentralised custodian. This decentralised custodian is implemented using the RZL MPC algorithm, which can generate and manage ECDSA private keys without exposing them (not even to the machines that power RenVM). This improves on WBTC and imBTC by removing the need to trust a centralised custodian. renBTC (RENBTC) is a one for one representation of BTC on Ethereum via RenVM. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as renBTC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire renBTC should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase renBTC using one of the exchanges listed above.

