Refereum (RFR) Price Hits $0.0069

Refereum (RFR) traded 3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 23rd. During the last seven days, Refereum has traded down 10.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Refereum coin can now be purchased for about $0.0069 or 0.00000032 BTC on popular exchanges. Refereum has a market capitalization of $34.40 million and $3.17 million worth of Refereum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004673 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,401.44 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004723 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004670 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00003832 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002388 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.56 or 0.00128786 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.16 or 0.00033479 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.13 or 0.00075349 BTC.

About Refereum

Refereum (RFR) is a coin. Its launch date was September 25th, 2017. Refereum’s total supply is 4,999,650,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,999,180,100 coins. The official website for Refereum is refereum.com. The Reddit community for Refereum is /r/refereum. The official message board for Refereum is medium.com/@refereum. Refereum’s official Twitter account is @refereum and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Refereum Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Refereum is a referal marketing platform for the game industry built on the Ethereum blokchain. Referal marketing is a way to promote products throught a word-of-mouth, and the Refereum Team's is planning to create a decentralized platform dedicated to this type of marketing enabling developers to improve their marketing campaings, influencers to moneize their following, and even a regular gamer be rewarded for sharing links or moving up a gaming level. Refereum token, is an ERC-20 token that will be use to reward the platform users. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Refereum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Refereum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Refereum using one of the exchanges listed above.

