ReddCoin (RDD) Reaches Market Cap of $13.05 Million

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 31.7% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on August 23rd. One ReddCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, ReddCoin has traded down 10.4% against the dollar. ReddCoin has a total market cap of $13.05 million and approximately $5,176.00 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Unitech (UTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,471.95 or 1.00014803 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.77 or 0.00054838 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $47.88 or 0.00223012 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.59 or 0.00133160 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $50.70 or 0.00236141 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.69 or 0.00054430 BTC.

Flux (FLUX) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00003987 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00004056 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004650 BTC.

ReddCoin Profile

ReddCoin (RDD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the ProofofStakeVelocity hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 26th, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 30,397,274,955 coins. The Reddit community for ReddCoin is /r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ReddCoin’s official message board is www.reddcointalk.org. ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. ReddCoin’s official website is www.reddcoin.com.

ReddCoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto's gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ReddCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ReddCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

