RealFevr (FEVR) Price Hits $0.0010

RealFevr (FEVR) traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 23rd. RealFevr has a total market capitalization of $1.58 million and $6,939.00 worth of RealFevr was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, RealFevr has traded 9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One RealFevr coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004645 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001605 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002156 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $165.66 or 0.00769462 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
RealFevr Profile
RealFevr’s total supply is 15,453,746,771 coins and its circulating supply is 1,630,328,172 coins. RealFevr’s official Twitter account is @realfevr.
Buying and Selling RealFevr
Receive News & Updates for RealFevr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for RealFevr and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.