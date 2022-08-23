Reading International, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDI) Major Shareholder Sells $20,691.60 in Stock

Reading International, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDI – Get Rating) major shareholder Mark Cuban sold 802 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.80, for a total value of $20,691.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 206,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,329,325.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Mark Cuban also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 18th, Mark Cuban sold 306 shares of Reading International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.03, for a total value of $10,107.18.

Reading International Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ RDI traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $4.16. 8,169 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,559. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.06. Reading International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.25 and a twelve month high of $5.41.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Reading International

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Reading International by 89.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 608,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,606,000 after buying an additional 287,907 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its position in Reading International by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 231,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $990,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its position in Reading International by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 49,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 7,500 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Reading International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Reading International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on RDI. StockNews.com began coverage on Reading International in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut Reading International from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th.

Reading International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Reading International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the ownership, development, and operation of entertainment and real property assets in the United States, Australia, and New Zealand. The company operates in two segments, Cinema Exhibition and Real Estate. The Cinema Exhibition segment operates multiplex cinemas.

Featured Articles

