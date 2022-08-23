Reading International, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDI) Major Shareholder Sells $20,691.60 in Stock

Reading International, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDI – Get Rating) major shareholder Mark Cuban sold 802 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.80, for a total value of $20,691.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 206,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,329,325.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Mark Cuban also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, August 18th, Mark Cuban sold 306 shares of Reading International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.03, for a total value of $10,107.18.
Reading International Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ RDI traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $4.16. 8,169 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,559. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.06. Reading International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.25 and a twelve month high of $5.41.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Reading International
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of brokerages have issued reports on RDI. StockNews.com began coverage on Reading International in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut Reading International from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th.
Reading International Company Profile
Reading International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the ownership, development, and operation of entertainment and real property assets in the United States, Australia, and New Zealand. The company operates in two segments, Cinema Exhibition and Real Estate. The Cinema Exhibition segment operates multiplex cinemas.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Reading International (RDI)
- Oil Services: Who Will Lead The Rebound?
- Analog Devices Reveals Semiconductor Demand Problems
- Three Ways To Find Hot Stocks In A Tepid Market
- Here are the Multiple Stages of a Bear Market
- 3 August Earnings Reports With ‘Wow’ Potential
Receive News & Ratings for Reading International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reading International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.