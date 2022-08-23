Raze Network Price Reaches $0.0067 on Top Exchanges (RAZE)

Raze Network (RAZE) traded up 0.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on August 23rd. Raze Network has a market capitalization of $792,042.68 and $56,689.00 worth of Raze Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Raze Network coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0067 or 0.00000031 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Raze Network has traded down 13.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004673 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001591 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002147 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.51 or 0.00773417 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

About Raze Network

Raze Network’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 118,690,910 coins. Raze Network’s official Twitter account is @R4ZE_Network.

