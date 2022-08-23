Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Raises Stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 488,747 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,672 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Target worth $103,744,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC increased its stake in Target by 3.4% in the first quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 1,322 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. J2 Capital Management Inc grew its position in Target by 3.1% during the first quarter. J2 Capital Management Inc now owns 1,524 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its position in Target by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 301 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Cypress Capital LLC grew its position in Target by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 5,807 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,344,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its position in Target by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 944 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. 81.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Target alerts:

Insider Transactions at Target

In other news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 45,490 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.98, for a total transaction of $6,367,690.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 157,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,023,473.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,226 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.80, for a total transaction of $213,078.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $488,725.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider John J. Mulligan sold 45,490 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.98, for a total value of $6,367,690.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 157,333 shares in the company, valued at $22,023,473.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Target Trading Down 3.0 %

Shares of NYSE TGT opened at $161.96 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $154.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $188.85. Target Co. has a 52-week low of $137.16 and a 52-week high of $268.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.40, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The retailer reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.33). Target had a net margin of 3.92% and a return on equity of 35.15%. The firm had revenue of $26.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.64 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 8.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Target Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. This is a boost from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Target’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.09%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TGT has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Target from $155.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Tigress Financial lowered their price target on Target from $320.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Target from $255.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Target from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Target from $195.00 to $193.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Target presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.42.

Target Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.