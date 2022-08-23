Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Purchases 5,403 Shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,286,750 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,403 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned 0.98% of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF worth $97,613,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 10,106,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $813,659,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135,730 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 35.7% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,316,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,596,000 after purchasing an additional 873,149 shares in the last quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 5.5% in the first quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 1,420,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,742,000 after purchasing an additional 73,739 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Management Inc increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1.2% in the first quarter. Legacy Wealth Management Inc now owns 1,347,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,198,000 after purchasing an additional 16,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 38.0% in the first quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 1,257,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,392,000 after purchasing an additional 346,260 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Stock Down 2.2 %

SCHM opened at $69.38 on Tuesday. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $60.53 and a 1-year high of $83.73. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $66.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.23.

