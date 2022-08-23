Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Purchases 518,175 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Get Rating) by 128.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 920,435 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 518,175 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned 0.41% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF worth $68,867,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. First Command Bank increased its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. First Command Bank now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Icapital Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, First PREMIER Bank increased its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA SCHG opened at $65.44 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.99. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $55.23 and a one year high of $84.11.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.