Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Lowers Holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV – Get Rating) by 18.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 979,646 shares of the company’s stock after selling 215,369 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF were worth $70,673,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Nvwm LLC acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000.

Shares of EFAV stock opened at $64.07 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.69. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $64.68 and a fifty-two week high of $76.51.

