Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $64.11 Million Stock Position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 769,105 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,045 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $64,105,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SHY. LGL Partners LLC increased its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. LGL Partners LLC now owns 2,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC increased its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 9,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $830,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC increased its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.5% during the first quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $863,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC increased its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC now owns 43,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,609,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 17,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,441,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SHY opened at $82.42 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $82.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.21. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $81.94 and a twelve month high of $86.27.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $0.088 per share. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 1st. This is an increase from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.

