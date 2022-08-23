Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $109.93 Million Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 705,934 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 57,188 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $109,930,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IVE. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after acquiring an additional 856 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.2% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 16,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,637,000 after buying an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 14,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,234,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. American Trust bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Finally, Spinnaker Trust increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.8% in the first quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 2,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Down 1.7 %

NYSEARCA IVE opened at $146.67 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $141.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $147.88. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $132.18 and a fifty-two week high of $160.38.

About iShares S&P 500 Value ETF

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.