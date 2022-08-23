Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF (BATS:FLQL)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF (BATS:FLQL – Get Rating) by 11.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,954,022 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 202,971 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF were worth $87,736,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FLQL. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its position in Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 124.9% during the first quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 60,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,736,000 after buying an additional 33,867 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 2.2% during the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,470,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,031,000 after acquiring an additional 30,955 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 36.7% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 85,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,314,000 after acquiring an additional 22,890 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 208,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,827,000 after acquiring an additional 17,138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 76,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,587,000 after acquiring an additional 9,223 shares during the last quarter.

Get Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF alerts:

Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of BATS:FLQL opened at $41.81 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $40.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.94. Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF has a 12 month low of $25.40 and a 12 month high of $30.32.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLQL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF (BATS:FLQL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.