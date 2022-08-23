RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT) Stock Price Down 3.2%

RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT – Get Rating) shares were down 3.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $25.42 and last traded at $25.42. Approximately 1,772 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 282,139 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.27.

A number of research firms have weighed in on RAPT. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of RAPT Therapeutics from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of RAPT Therapeutics from $52.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of RAPT Therapeutics from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, RAPT Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.83.

In other RAPT Therapeutics news, insider William Ho sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.95, for a total transaction of $39,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 52,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,043,504.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 9.1% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,334,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,108,000 after acquiring an additional 359,978 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 28.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,096,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,756,000 after acquiring an additional 913,465 shares during the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 2,927,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,529,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Column Group LLC grew its position in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 91.2% during the second quarter. Column Group LLC now owns 2,680,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,918,000 after acquiring an additional 1,278,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 8.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,347,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,633,000 after acquiring an additional 103,794 shares during the last quarter. 95.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RAPT Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology-based biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing oral small molecule therapies for patients with unmet needs in oncology and inflammatory diseases. Its lead inflammation drug candidate is RPT193, a C-C motif chemokine receptor 4 (CCR4) antagonist that selectively inhibit the migration of type 2 T helper cells into inflamed tissues.

