Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $5.13

Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $5.13 and last traded at $5.21, with a volume of 2157 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.29.

RXT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Rackspace Technology from $10.50 to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Rackspace Technology from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Barclays downgraded Rackspace Technology from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 15th. Citigroup downgraded Rackspace Technology to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Rackspace Technology from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $7.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.20.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of -5.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.54 and a 200 day moving average of $8.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83.

Rackspace Technology ( NASDAQ:RXT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.01. Rackspace Technology had a positive return on equity of 14.07% and a negative net margin of 6.37%. The business had revenue of $772.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $784.72 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. Rackspace Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Rackspace Technology, Inc. will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RXT. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Rackspace Technology by 447.1% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Rackspace Technology by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 553,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,451,000 after purchasing an additional 11,170 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Rackspace Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $245,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Rackspace Technology by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 50,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $685,000 after purchasing an additional 5,306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Rackspace Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $230,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.90% of the company’s stock.

Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company worldwide. It operates through Multicloud Services and Apps & Cross Platform segments. The company's Multicloud Services segment provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; and professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications.

