Quoin Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:QNRX) Price Target Cut to $10.00 by Analysts at Maxim Group

Quoin Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:QNRX – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Maxim Group from $25.00 to $10.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on Quoin Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, May 6th. They set a buy rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock.

Quoin Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 5.2 %

QNRX stock opened at $4.38 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.60. Quoin Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $3.58 and a fifty-two week high of $444.00.

Institutional Trading of Quoin Pharmaceuticals

Quoin Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:QNRX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 23rd. The company reported ($2.50) earnings per share for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Quoin Pharmaceuticals will post -6.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Quoin Pharmaceuticals stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Quoin Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ:QNRX – Get Rating) by 28.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 64,932 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,532 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 8.09% of Quoin Pharmaceuticals worth $29,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 21.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Quoin Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Quoin Pharmaceuticals, Ltd., a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic products for rare and orphan diseases. The company's lead product is QRX003, a topical lotion to treat Netherton Syndrome. It also develops QRX004 for the treatment dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa; and QRX006, a therapy to treat rare skin disease.

