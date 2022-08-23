Quisitive Technology Solutions (OTCMKTS:QUISF) Given New C$2.00 Price Target at Scotiabank

Quisitive Technology Solutions (OTCMKTS:QUISF – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Scotiabank from C$2.20 to C$2.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Quisitive Technology Solutions from C$2.00 to C$1.75 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Quisitive Technology Solutions from C$2.20 to C$1.70 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th.

Get Quisitive Technology Solutions alerts:

Quisitive Technology Solutions Stock Down 6.0 %

Shares of QUISF stock opened at $0.50 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.57. Quisitive Technology Solutions has a one year low of $0.40 and a one year high of $1.37.

Quisitive Technology Solutions Company Profile

Quisitive Technology Solutions, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides Microsoft solutions primarily in North America. It offers Microsoft cloud solutions, including Microsoft Azure, Microsoft Dynamics business applications, and Microsoft O365; CRG emPerform, an employee performance management software for small and medium sized business; and LedgerPay, a payment processing platform, as well as business solutions from other technology partners that are related to the Microsoft platform.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Quisitive Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quisitive Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.