QuickSwap (QUICK) Market Cap Achieves $22.89 Million

QuickSwap (QUICK) traded 2.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 22nd. One QuickSwap coin can now be bought for approximately $69.97 or 0.00329502 BTC on exchanges. QuickSwap has a total market capitalization of $22.89 million and $2.26 million worth of QuickSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, QuickSwap has traded 18% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

QuickSwap Coin Profile

QuickSwap’s genesis date was October 8th, 2020. QuickSwap’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 327,100 coins. QuickSwap’s official Twitter account is @QuickswapDEX.

Buying and Selling QuickSwap

According to CryptoCompare, “QuickSwap is a fork of Uniswap, a next-gen Layer 2 DEX/AMM powered by the Matic Network with the ability to trade at lightning-fast speeds (~2 second block times) with near-zero gas fees. The tokenomics are designed to make the governance of the project truly decentralized over time. Once the project reaches a sufficient stage of maturation we’ll begin transitioning more and more into community governance. “

