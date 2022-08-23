Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.50-$3.55 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $488.00 million-$489.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $485.33 million. Qualys also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $0.85-$0.87 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on QLYS. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Qualys from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Wolfe Research raised their price objective on Qualys from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. StockNews.com cut Qualys from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Northland Securities lifted their target price on Qualys from $138.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on Qualys to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $141.25.

Qualys Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of QLYS opened at $151.68 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $5.82 billion, a PE ratio of 59.25 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $131.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $130.98. Qualys has a 12-month low of $106.48 and a 12-month high of $157.54.

Insider Buying and Selling at Qualys

Qualys ( NASDAQ:QLYS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The software maker reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $119.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.52 million. Qualys had a return on equity of 24.17% and a net margin of 22.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Qualys will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Jeffrey P. Hank sold 1,001 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.04, for a total value of $131,171.04. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,580,211.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Qualys news, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.86, for a total transaction of $951,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 169,526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,031,802.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey P. Hank sold 1,001 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.04, for a total value of $131,171.04. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,580,211.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 70,188 shares of company stock worth $9,527,417. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Qualys

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Qualys by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 8,057 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Qualys by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,769 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its position in Qualys by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 39,035 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,559,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Group LLC raised its position in Qualys by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 12,639 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,800,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Qualys by 27.8% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,903 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $556,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the period. 99.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Qualys

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Vulnerability Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Threat Protection; Continuous Monitoring; Patch Management; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Certificate Assessment; SaaS Detection and Response; Secure Enterprise Mobility; Policy Compliance; Security Configuration Assessment; PCI Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; Security Assessment Questionnaire; Out of-Band Configuration Assessment; Web Application Scanning; Web Application Firewall; Global Asset Inventory; Cybersecurity Asset Management; Certificate Inventory; Cloud Inventory; Cloud Security Assessment; and Container Security.

Featured Stories

