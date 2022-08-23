Q3 Asset Management Takes Position in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL)

Q3 Asset Management acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 102,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,258,000. Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF comprises about 4.7% of Q3 Asset Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC raised its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC now owns 6,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $630,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Single Point Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 1.8% during the first quarter. Single Point Partners LLC now owns 11,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,132,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp raised its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 23.8% during the first quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 2,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period.

Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

GBIL stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $99.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 434,304. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $99.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.89. Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF has a twelve month low of $99.73 and a twelve month high of $100.10.

