Q3 Asset Management Takes $952,000 Position in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

Q3 Asset Management acquired a new position in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 34,118 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock, valued at approximately $952,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BEN. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Franklin Resources by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 191,976 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $6,429,000 after acquiring an additional 24,057 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 45,411 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,521,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 602,481 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $20,177,000 after buying an additional 41,066 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,362,297 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $45,623,000 after buying an additional 118,843 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 147.1% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 36,644 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,227,000 after buying an additional 21,813 shares during the period. 43.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Franklin Resources Stock Up 0.4 %

Franklin Resources stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $27.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 52,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,367,977. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.61 and a fifty-two week high of $38.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $13.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.03, a P/E/G ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.67.

Franklin Resources Dividend Announcement

Franklin Resources ( NYSE:BEN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The closed-end fund reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.75 billion. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 17.37% and a net margin of 20.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. Franklin Resources’s payout ratio is 34.52%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Franklin Resources news, CEO Jennifer M. Johnson sold 55,201 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.75, for a total transaction of $1,587,028.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,870,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,764,455. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Jennifer M. Johnson sold 55,201 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.75, for a total transaction of $1,587,028.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,870,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,764,455. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Franklin Resources Inc purchased 56,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.45 per share, for a total transaction of $253,205.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 56,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $253,205. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 3,650,611 shares of company stock valued at $32,662,666 and have sold 77,502 shares valued at $2,216,491. Corporate insiders own 23.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group raised their price target on Franklin Resources from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Franklin Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Franklin Resources in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Franklin Resources from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Franklin Resources from $27.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.88.

Franklin Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

