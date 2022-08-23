Q3 Asset Management Raises Holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Q3 Asset Management boosted its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Get Rating) by 17.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 44,059 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,406 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF comprises approximately 1.2% of Q3 Asset Management’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Q3 Asset Management’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $2,674,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHP. Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $15,912,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000.

Get Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHP traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $56.63. 87,336 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,843,359. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $56.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.53. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a twelve month low of $55.37 and a twelve month high of $64.15.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.