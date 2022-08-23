Q3 Asset Management Purchases Shares of 6,350 SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Q3 Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 6,350 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,147,000. SPDR Gold Shares accounts for 0.5% of Q3 Asset Management’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GLD. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter valued at about $18,583,000. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 41.0% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,056 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 176.0% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 120,697 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $20,635,000 after acquiring an additional 76,961 shares during the period. BBR Partners LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. BBR Partners LLC now owns 23,264 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,977,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, Parcion Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 151.6% during the 4th quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 59,114 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,030,000 after acquiring an additional 35,622 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SPDR Gold Shares stock traded up $1.23 on Tuesday, reaching $162.87. 210,972 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,941,395. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52 week low of $158.02 and a 52 week high of $193.30. The company has a 50 day moving average of $165.13 and a 200 day moving average of $172.99.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

