Q3 Asset Management Makes New $386,000 Investment in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Q3 Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 618 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $386,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Savant Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Broadcom by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,555 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,034,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. Smith Moore & CO. raised its stake in Broadcom by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 692 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $460,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. grew its stake in Broadcom by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 1,302 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $866,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Broadcom by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 83,587 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $55,620,000 after acquiring an additional 7,944 shares during the period. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 746 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $454,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on AVGO shares. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Broadcom to $658.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Broadcom from $700.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Broadcom from $720.00 to $780.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Broadcom from $700.00 to $635.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $750.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $680.46.

Shares of NASDAQ AVGO traded up $4.68 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $533.43. 30,704 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,704,222. Broadcom Inc. has a 52 week low of $463.91 and a 52 week high of $677.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $215.41 billion, a PE ratio of 26.21, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $515.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $559.88.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $8.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.88 by $0.51. Broadcom had a net margin of 29.76% and a return on equity of 56.29%. The company had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 33.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, May 26th that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor manufacturer to buy up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were given a $4.10 dividend. This represents a $16.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 21st. Broadcom’s payout ratio is presently 81.31%.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

