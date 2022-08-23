Q3 Asset Management Invests $3.32 Million in GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF (NYSEARCA:COMB)

Q3 Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF (NYSEARCA:COMB – Get Rating) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 103,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,319,000. GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF comprises 1.5% of Q3 Asset Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF by 260.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 4,174 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF by 131.5% during the 4th quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 90,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,309,000 after acquiring an additional 51,150 shares in the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF by 126.3% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 1,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 899 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $7,605,000. Finally, Appleton Partners Inc. MA lifted its holdings in GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 136,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,385,000 after buying an additional 5,433 shares during the period.

GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF Stock Up 1.2 %

COMB traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $32.32. 1,595 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 111,461. GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF has a 1-year low of $25.51 and a 1-year high of $35.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $30.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.89.

