ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (NYSEARCA:UVXY) Shares Down 2.9%

ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (NYSEARCA:UVXY – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 2.9% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $9.78 and last traded at $9.98. Approximately 2,748,974 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 74,565,680 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.28.

ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF Trading Down 4.3 %

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.51.

Get ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UVXY. Trek Financial LLC purchased a new position in ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF during the second quarter worth about $8,906,000. Simplex Trading LLC boosted its stake in ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF by 1,250.6% during the first quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 535,424 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,206,000 after buying an additional 495,781 shares during the period. Tairen Capital Ltd purchased a new position in ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF during the first quarter worth about $6,376,000. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF during the second quarter worth about $3,989,000. Finally, IMC Chicago LLC purchased a new position in ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF during the second quarter worth about $3,303,000.

ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF Company Profile

ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, that correspond to one and one-half times (1.5x) the daily performance of the S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures Index. UVXY provides leveraged exposure to the S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures Index, which measures the returns of a portfolio of monthly VIX futures contracts with a weighted average of one month to expiration.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.