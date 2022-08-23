Propy Market Capitalization Reaches $57.56 Million (PRO)

Propy (PRO) traded down 1.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 23rd. One Propy coin can now be bought for approximately $0.70 or 0.00003255 BTC on major exchanges. Propy has a total market capitalization of $57.56 million and approximately $574,327.00 worth of Propy was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Propy has traded down 15.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004640 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21,554.55 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004684 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004641 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00003861 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002371 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.86 or 0.00129239 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.26 or 0.00033695 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.24 or 0.00075358 BTC.

Propy Profile

PRO is a coin. Its genesis date was July 18th, 2017. Propy’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 82,050,200 coins. Propy’s official Twitter account is @PropyInc and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Propy is /r/PropyInc. The official website for Propy is propy.com.

Propy Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Propy Utility Token (PRO) is built on the ERC20 token standard to allow for both simple integration into users’ wallets. Propy has a scalable business model. When a property is purchased, Propy takes a small percentage (starting from 0.2% and averaging 1%) of the final purchase price. Propy charges brokers per transaction. Tokens paid for writing data to the Propy Registry are stored in a special Rewards smart contract on the Ethereum blockchain. These aggregated amounts of tokens are paid out to the token holders, proportional to the PRO owned. The rewards contract generates a token distribution snapshot every month and distributes rewards for the quarter according to the snapshot. The snapshot is stored in the blockchain, so anyone can verify that rewards were distributed correctly. “

