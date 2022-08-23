Progressive (NYSE:PGR) PT Raised to $130.00 at Morgan Stanley

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $121.00 to $130.00 in a report published on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Barclays lifted their target price on Progressive from $90.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Progressive from $124.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Progressive from $106.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. MKM Partners increased their price objective on shares of Progressive from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Progressive from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and raised their price target for the stock from $96.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $117.31.

Shares of NYSE:PGR opened at $125.94 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $116.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $73.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.96, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.45. Progressive has a twelve month low of $89.35 and a twelve month high of $128.58.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.57%.

Progressive announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, May 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase 25,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the insurance provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Progressive by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,453,671 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,523,234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250,492 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Progressive by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,790,327 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,700,376,000 after purchasing an additional 1,393,588 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Progressive by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 33,242,101 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,789,267,000 after purchasing an additional 4,980,478 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Progressive by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,182,740 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,790,308,000 after purchasing an additional 572,891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Progressive by 530.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,158,996 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,297,456,000 after purchasing an additional 9,388,746 shares in the last quarter. 83.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

