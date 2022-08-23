Procore Technologies (NASDAQ:PCOR) Stock Price Down 3.6%

Shares of Procore Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCOR – Get Rating) were down 3.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $53.54 and last traded at $54.50. Approximately 7,802 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 672,876 shares. The stock had previously closed at $56.55.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on PCOR shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Procore Technologies from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Procore Technologies from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Procore Technologies from $113.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Procore Technologies from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Procore Technologies from $90.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.20.

Procore Technologies Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $51.69 and its 200-day moving average is $53.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Insider Buying and Selling at Procore Technologies

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Procore Technologies

In other Procore Technologies news, Director Graham Smith sold 5,066 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.99, for a total transaction of $319,107.34. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 63,216 shares in the company, valued at $3,981,975.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Procore Technologies news, Director Graham Smith sold 5,066 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.99, for a total transaction of $319,107.34. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 63,216 shares in the company, valued at $3,981,975.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Craig F. Jr. Courtemanche sold 24,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.38, for a total transaction of $1,533,796.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,731,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,501,646.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 92,644 shares of company stock worth $4,949,208 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 40.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Procore Technologies during the first quarter worth about $31,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Procore Technologies during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Procore Technologies during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Procore Technologies by 55.8% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 916 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in Procore Technologies by 13,812.5% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.35% of the company’s stock.

Procore Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Procore Technologies, Inc provides a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables owners, general and specialty contractors, architects, and engineers to collaborate on construction projects. It offers Preconstruction that facilitates collaboration between internal and external stakeholders during the planning, budgeting, estimating, bidding, and partner selection phase of a construction project; and Project Management, which enables real-time collaboration, information storage, design, BIM model clash detection, and regulation compliance for teams on the jobsite and in the back office.

