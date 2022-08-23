Pro Medicus Limited (ASX:PME) Insider Alice Williams Buys 250 Shares

Pro Medicus Limited (ASX:PME – Get Rating) insider Alice Williams purchased 250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$53.76 ($37.59) per share, with a total value of A$13,440.00 ($9,398.60).

The company has a current ratio of 5.67, a quick ratio of 5.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52.

Pro Medicus Limited develops and supplies healthcare imaging software and services to hospitals, diagnostic imaging groups, and other related health entities in Australia, North America, and Europe. It provides Radiology Information Systems (RIS) proprietary medical software for practice management. The company also offers Healthcare imaging software that provides radiologists and clinicians with visualization capability for viewing 2-D, 3-D, and 4-D medical images, as well as picture archive and communication system (PACS)/digital imaging software; Promedicus.net., an e-health platform; and integration products.

