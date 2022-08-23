Princeton Capital Management LLC Sells 168 Shares of IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP)

Princeton Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,301 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 168 shares during the period. Princeton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in IPG Photonics were worth $1,789,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IPGP. Perpetual Investment Management Ltd grew its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 0.8% during the first quarter. Perpetual Investment Management Ltd now owns 14,613 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,604,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in IPG Photonics by 5.9% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,067 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Lowell Blake & Associates Inc. lifted its position in IPG Photonics by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Lowell Blake & Associates Inc. now owns 16,171 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,784,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in IPG Photonics during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its position in IPG Photonics by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 3,237 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $558,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.65% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Valentin Gapontsev Trust I sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.53, for a total transaction of $497,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,424,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $738,970,338.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Valentin Gapontsev Trust I sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.53, for a total transaction of $497,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,424,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $738,970,338.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Timothy Pv Mammen purchased 3,000 shares of IPG Photonics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $83.54 per share, with a total value of $250,620.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 53,493 shares in the company, valued at $4,468,805.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,000 shares of company stock worth $1,521,350 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 33.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

IPG Photonics Trading Down 0.2 %

A number of research firms recently issued reports on IPGP. Benchmark decreased their target price on shares of IPG Photonics to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of IPG Photonics from $157.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $168.43.

Shares of IPG Photonics stock traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $95.79. The stock had a trading volume of 4,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 281,373. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $97.46 and its 200 day moving average is $106.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a PE ratio of 19.12, a PEG ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 1.36. IPG Photonics Co. has a twelve month low of $82.68 and a twelve month high of $180.54.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $377.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $373.26 million. IPG Photonics had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 17.91%. The company’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.33 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that IPG Photonics Co. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current year.

About IPG Photonics

(Get Rating)

IPG Photonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells various high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include hybrid fiber-solid state lasers with green and ultraviolet wavelengths; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high-power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

