Princeton Capital Management LLC Sells 10,168 Shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP)

Princeton Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) by 17.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 48,365 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 10,168 shares during the period. Canadian Pacific Railway makes up 1.2% of Princeton Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Princeton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway were worth $3,992,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CP. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in the fourth quarter worth approximately $396,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 48.0% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 23,284 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,675,000 after buying an additional 7,554 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH lifted its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 301.6% in the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 47,948 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,449,000 after buying an additional 36,008 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 31.0% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,973,028 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $213,879,000 after buying an additional 703,889 shares in the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc lifted its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 222.9% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 166,279 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,962,000 after buying an additional 114,779 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.22% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CP shares. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $88.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $91.00 to $84.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $91.00 to $84.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research report on Monday, June 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $74.00 price target for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Canadian Pacific Railway has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.13.

CP traded down $0.52 on Tuesday, reaching $80.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 152,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,946,562. The company has a market capitalization of $74.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.95. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a fifty-two week low of $64.37 and a fifty-two week high of $84.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $74.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. Canadian Pacific Railway had a return on equity of 9.74% and a net margin of 29.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.148 per share. This represents a $0.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.76%.

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

