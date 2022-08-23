Princeton Capital Management LLC Reduces Stake in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

Princeton Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,243 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,297 shares during the period. Princeton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Incyte were worth $1,290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INCY. AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Incyte in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in Incyte by 52.1% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 502 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in Incyte by 210.1% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 673 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Incyte in the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, CKW Financial Group lifted its stake in Incyte by 33.3% in the first quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Incyte alerts:

Incyte Stock Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ:INCY traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $73.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 53,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,290,874. The company has a market capitalization of $16.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.64. Incyte Co. has a 12 month low of $61.91 and a 12 month high of $84.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.85 and a current ratio of 3.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $76.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.23.

Insider Buying and Selling

Incyte ( NASDAQ:INCY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $911.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $818.25 million. Incyte had a net margin of 28.46% and a return on equity of 13.02%. Incyte’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Incyte Co. will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Vijay K. Iyengar sold 5,787 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.38, for a total value of $459,372.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 40,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,200,045.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Incyte news, EVP Vijay K. Iyengar sold 5,787 shares of Incyte stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.38, for a total value of $459,372.06. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,200,045.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas Tray sold 1,564 shares of Incyte stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.13, for a total transaction of $130,015.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,702 shares in the company, valued at $1,471,567.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

INCY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Incyte from $109.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Incyte from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Incyte to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Incyte from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Incyte from $75.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.92.

Incyte Profile

(Get Rating)

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera; PEMAZYRE, a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor that act as oncogenic drivers in various liquid and solid tumor types; and ICLUSIG, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INCY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Incyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Incyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.