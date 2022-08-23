Princeton Capital Management LLC Increases Holdings in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Princeton Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,350 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the quarter. Princeton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Moderna were worth $2,300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MRNA. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Moderna by 34.4% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 62,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,976,000 after purchasing an additional 16,084 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Moderna by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 256,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,121,000 after purchasing an additional 21,738 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Moderna in the fourth quarter worth about $298,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in shares of Moderna by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 140,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,583,000 after purchasing an additional 13,613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Moderna by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 241,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,272,000 after acquiring an additional 44,320 shares during the period. 61.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.94, for a total value of $7,717,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,411,946 shares in the company, valued at $1,044,180,861.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO David W. Meline sold 164 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.66, for a total value of $28,480.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,857 shares in the company, valued at $496,146.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.94, for a total value of $7,717,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,411,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,044,180,861.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 591,056 shares of company stock worth $93,769,324 over the last quarter. 17.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on MRNA shares. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Moderna from $348.00 to $214.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Moderna from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Moderna from $199.00 to $197.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $226.92.

MRNA traded up $0.23 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $142.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 128,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,821,995. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Moderna, Inc. has a twelve month low of $115.61 and a twelve month high of $464.85. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $158.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $152.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.61.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $5.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.73 by $0.51. Moderna had a return on equity of 94.76% and a net margin of 61.12%. The company had revenue of $4.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.95 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.46 earnings per share. Moderna’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Moderna, Inc. will post 26.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Endemic HCoV, and hMPV+PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, human immunodeficiency virus, herpes simplex virus, and varicella-zoster virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

