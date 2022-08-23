Princeton Capital Management LLC Has $5.14 Million Stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Princeton Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,092 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 629 shares during the period. Meta Platforms accounts for approximately 1.6% of Princeton Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Princeton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $5,135,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marco Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Meta Platforms by 22.3% during the first quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 17,261 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,838,000 after purchasing an additional 3,144 shares during the period. First Pacific Advisors LP boosted its position in Meta Platforms by 8.0% during the first quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP now owns 1,498,817 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $333,277,000 after purchasing an additional 110,434 shares during the period. Whitener Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Meta Platforms by 321.0% during the first quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,410 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,202,000 after purchasing an additional 4,125 shares during the period. Legacy Advisors LLC boosted its position in Meta Platforms by 7.3% during the first quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 17,031 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,787,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153 shares during the period. Finally, Must Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Meta Platforms by 30.4% during the first quarter. Must Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,345 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,584,000 after purchasing an additional 2,646 shares during the period. 65.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.93, for a total value of $66,666.06. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,859,419.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.93, for a total transaction of $66,666.06. Following the sale, the insider now owns 19,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,859,419.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.50, for a total value of $220,571.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 14,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,646,130. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 48,276 shares of company stock valued at $8,598,394 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 13.59% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Stock Down 1.0 %

META traded down $1.55 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $161.50. The stock had a trading volume of 450,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,351,446. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $171.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $177.49. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1 year low of $154.25 and a 1 year high of $384.33. The stock has a market cap of $434.04 billion, a PE ratio of 13.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.33.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The social networking company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $28.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.95 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 28.16% and a return on equity of 26.52%. The business’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.61 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 9.58 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $215.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Meta Platforms from $275.00 to $225.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Meta Platforms from $265.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Wolfe Research reduced their target price on Meta Platforms from $240.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Meta Platforms from $360.00 to $330.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $255.37.

Meta Platforms Company Profile



Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

