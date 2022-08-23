Princeton Capital Management LLC Has $339,000 Holdings in BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL)

Princeton Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,627 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 363 shares during the quarter. Princeton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in BlackLine were worth $339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BL. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackLine by 3,036.4% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 345 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackLine during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of BlackLine during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackLine during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BlackLine by 9,762.5% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 789 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares in the last quarter.

Get BlackLine alerts:

Insider Activity

In other BlackLine news, Director Thomas Unterman sold 500 shares of BlackLine stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.70, for a total transaction of $36,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 49,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,660,531.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CTO Peter Hirsch sold 1,997 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.91, for a total value of $139,610.27. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 34,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,406,791.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas Unterman sold 500 shares of BlackLine stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.70, for a total value of $36,850.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 49,668 shares in the company, valued at $3,660,531.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 3,497 shares of company stock worth $240,850. 9.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BlackLine Stock Down 1.9 %

BL traded down $1.32 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $68.97. The company had a trading volume of 5,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 549,060. BlackLine, Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.66 and a 52 week high of $135.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.57, a current ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.46. The company has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.09 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $68.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.16.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.06. BlackLine had a negative return on equity of 22.04% and a negative net margin of 15.09%. The business had revenue of $128.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.54 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.08) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that BlackLine, Inc. will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BL shares. Bank of America downgraded BlackLine from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of BlackLine from $115.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of BlackLine from $75.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of BlackLine from $105.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of BlackLine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.89.

BlackLine Profile

(Get Rating)

BlackLine, Inc provides cloud-based solutions to automate and streamline accounting and finance operations worldwide. It offers financial close management solutions, such as account reconciliations that provides a centralized workspace for users to collaborate on account reconciliations; transaction matching that analyzes and reconciles high volumes of individual transactions; and task management to create and manage processes and task lists.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BlackLine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackLine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.