Princeton Capital Management LLC Grows Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Princeton Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 40.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 154,747 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,879 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications comprises 2.4% of Princeton Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Princeton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $7,883,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 290,740,891 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $15,106,895,000 after purchasing an additional 791,443 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 170,483,451 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $8,858,320,000 after purchasing an additional 4,312,242 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 73,174,424 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $3,792,626,000 after purchasing an additional 1,776,263 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 56,847,194 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,953,781,000 after purchasing an additional 4,571,857 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter worth $1,884,917,000. 63.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.42, for a total transaction of $80,112.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,717,582.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on VZ shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “hold” rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Verizon Communications from $59.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com cut Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Scotiabank cut Verizon Communications from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $61.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Verizon Communications has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.68.

Shares of NYSE VZ traded down $0.73 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $43.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 796,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,237,660. The firm has a market capitalization of $182.44 billion, a PE ratio of 8.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $48.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.36. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.76 and a 52 week high of $55.71.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $33.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.77 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 26.95% and a net margin of 15.48%. The business’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.37 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 8th were paid a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.89%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 7th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.30%.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

