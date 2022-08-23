Princeton Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Princeton Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,872 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 639 shares during the quarter. Princeton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $3,211,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Qorvo during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Qorvo during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Qorvo by 66.7% during the fourth quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 250 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Qorvo during the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Qorvo during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QRVO traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $99.37. 15,882 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,365,167. Qorvo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $90.16 and a fifty-two week high of $192.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s 50 day moving average is $101.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $112.80. The company has a current ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on QRVO. Cowen lowered Qorvo from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on Qorvo from $225.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Qorvo from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on Qorvo to $115.00 in a report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on Qorvo from $135.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $132.55.

In other news, Director Jeffery R. Gardner sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.68, for a total transaction of $543,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 32,793 shares in the company, valued at $3,563,943.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Jeffery R. Gardner sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.68, for a total value of $543,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 32,793 shares in the company, valued at $3,563,943.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffery R. Gardner sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.57, for a total transaction of $110,570.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 31,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,515,352.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 16,602 shares of company stock worth $1,707,506. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless, wired, and power markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. It offers mobile devices, such as smartphones, wearables, laptops, tablets and other devices; radio frequency power management integrated circuits, ultra-wideband (UWB) system-on-a-chip (SoC) and system-in-package (SiP) solutions, MEMS-based sensors, antenna tuners, and antennaplexers, as well as discrete multiplexers, duplexers, filters, and switches; and cellular base stations include switch-low noise amplifier (LNA) modules, variable gain amplifiers, integrated power amplifier (PA) Doherty modules, discrete LNAs, and high power GaN amplifiers.

