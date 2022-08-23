Princeton Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 10,929 Cellectis S.A. (NASDAQ:CLLS)

Princeton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Cellectis S.A. (NASDAQ:CLLS – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 10,929 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cellectis by 73.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,950 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 2,103 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cellectis in the 4th quarter worth approximately $81,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cellectis in the 4th quarter worth approximately $140,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Cellectis by 60.0% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 31,607 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 11,858 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Cellectis by 37.1% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 169,019 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,373,000 after acquiring an additional 45,762 shares during the period. 40.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cellectis alerts:

Cellectis Price Performance

Shares of CLLS stock remained flat at $3.18 during trading hours on Tuesday. 464 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 145,441. Cellectis S.A. has a twelve month low of $2.30 and a twelve month high of $15.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 3.17.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Cellectis Company Profile

CLLS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Cellectis from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Cellectis from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Cellectis from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Cellectis from $34.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cellectis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cellectis has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.17.

(Get Rating)

Cellectis SA, a clinical stage biotechnological company, develops immuno-oncology products based on gene-edited T-cells that express chimeric antigen receptors to target and eradicate cancer cells. It operates through two segments, Therapeutics and Plants. The company is developing UCART19, an allogeneic T-cell product candidate for the treatment of CD19-expressing hematologic malignancies, such as acute lymphoblastic leukemia; ALLO-501 and ALLO-501A to treat relapsed/refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma and follicular lymphoma; ALLO-316 for the treatment of Renal Cell Carcinoma; UCART123 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia; and UCART22 to treat B-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cellectis S.A. (NASDAQ:CLLS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cellectis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cellectis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.