Princeton Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 10,929 Cellectis S.A. (NASDAQ:CLLS)

Princeton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Cellectis S.A. (NASDAQ:CLLS – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 10,929 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.
Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cellectis by 73.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,950 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 2,103 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cellectis in the 4th quarter worth approximately $81,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cellectis in the 4th quarter worth approximately $140,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Cellectis by 60.0% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 31,607 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 11,858 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Cellectis by 37.1% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 169,019 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,373,000 after acquiring an additional 45,762 shares during the period. 40.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of CLLS stock remained flat at $3.18 during trading hours on Tuesday. 464 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 145,441. Cellectis S.A. has a twelve month low of $2.30 and a twelve month high of $15.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 3.17.
Cellectis SA, a clinical stage biotechnological company, develops immuno-oncology products based on gene-edited T-cells that express chimeric antigen receptors to target and eradicate cancer cells. It operates through two segments, Therapeutics and Plants. The company is developing UCART19, an allogeneic T-cell product candidate for the treatment of CD19-expressing hematologic malignancies, such as acute lymphoblastic leukemia; ALLO-501 and ALLO-501A to treat relapsed/refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma and follicular lymphoma; ALLO-316 for the treatment of Renal Cell Carcinoma; UCART123 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia; and UCART22 to treat B-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.
